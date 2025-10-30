Cheryl Hines Admits People ‘Hate’ Her Because of Her Husband

Cheryl Hines got candid about how her public reputation has crumbled since she underwent a MAGA makeover after backing her husband Robert F. Kennedy’s career in politics.

“‘People hate me so much, they are starting to hate you,’” the Health Secretary’s wife said Kennedy told her on the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast.

“He was watching it all happen—he’s watching the podcast end,” she said, referencing the show she hosted with ex-friend Tig Notaro, who revealed earlier this month that she “stepped away” from their friendship over Hines’ support of Kennedy’s politics.

Hines has been publicly ridiculed and called out for supporting her husband's political career. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Hines also again praised the “sweet” offer from her husband to fake a marital separation. “He knew, ‘Oh, this is happening because of me’... ‘I feel really bad about it and I don’t want that. I don’t want that for you.’”

She could relate to the gesture, she added, because “I have some friends that, I don’t want people having feelings about my friends being friends with me,” she said. “I don’t want to bring anything bad into someone else’s life.”

Hines’ life has certainly changed since she chose to continue to support Kennedy after he endorsed Donald Trump and joined his cabinet, where he’s turned his conspiracy theories into policies.

Notaro said that just hearing about what he planned to do if he took office was enough reason for her to end her friendship with Hines. “There are beliefs that were like a gnat on the arm years ago that were getting further into the spotlight,” Notaro said. As for Hines, she added, “You’re okaying a particular ride for this country to go on.”

Once a publicly neutral support figure for her husband, Hines has since shifted gears to repeat his vaccine skepticism. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Similarly, Hines revealed in another interview this week that she has not spoken to her former Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Larry David since that show had its final season premiere in April 2024. “I love Larry and I think Larry loves me,” Hines said. “I think it’s just politics.”

The dissolution of her Hollywood friendships comes after months of Hines facing backlash online, not just from fans but also from industry peers. She took a neutral position on her support of her husband until her promotional tour for her new book Unscripted, during which she’s pushed her Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism.

Hines’ interview on The View this month seemed to catch the Curb Your Enthusiasm star off guard, when the tense appearance went left as co-host Sunny Hostin called Kennedy the “least qualified Health Secretary” ever.