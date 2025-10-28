Media

Cheryl Hines Complains About Tough Questions From ‘The View’

MEAN GIRLS

“They just wanted to grill me about Bobby,” Hines said after the tense TV appearance.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Cheryl Hines is convinced that the hosts of The View had not read her book when they grilled her about her husband’s track record as Health and Human Services secretary.

Hines appeared on the show on earlier this month, and the conversation was not what she had “hoped” for, she told Billy Bush on his Hot Mics podcast. “I was actually hoping it was going to be more personal on The View,” she told Bush. “It just what it was. They just wanted to grill me about Bobby.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before Kennedy is sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy, who faced criticism for his past comments on vaccine, was confirmed by the Senate 52 to 48. Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the only Republican to vote against him.
Hines has regularly been expected to weigh in on her controversial husband's politics since he endorsed Donald Trump. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Hines seemed caught off guard by most of the co-hosts’ questions, and stumbled through her answers. By the end of the tense appearance, host Sunny Hostin declared to Hines, “The problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history,” which she said was “very dangerous.”

The hosts were not convinced, and neither was The View’s studio audience, which clapped when Behar said, “It’s not fair to really put you on the spot about him because you’re his wife. I know that, but when you say that they are pro-vaccine, it seems as though Bobby and Trump are casting doubt on the efficacy of the vaccine, which makes Americans very nervous.”

In addition to insisting Kennedy was pro-vaccine as the hosts highlighted that he removed all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory, she’d also tried to defend his declarations about Tylenol and pregnant women.

“Well, they said consult your doctor before taking it,” Hines attempted, but Trump, with Kennedy by his side, stated matter of factly just weeks prior, “Don’t take it. Don’t take it. There’s no downside in not taking it… don’t take Tylenol.”

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) speaks US President Donald Trump during an executive orders signing event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 5, 2025. Trump signed several health care-related executive orders, according to a White House statement. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
RFK Jr. is Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Hines justified the tough questions to Bush by relaying her theory that she View hosts hadn’t read the book she’d been promoting, her upcoming memoir Unscripted. “I don’t think the ladies on The View asked me one question about my book,” she said.

But evidence points to the contrary. At least one host had read at least some of Hines’ book, as Hostin asked Hines about a specific passage.

“You write in your book that friends called voicing concerns, saying ‘You can’t let Bobby do this, he’s going to get Trump elected. You’ve got to stop him,’” Hostin read to Hines during the interview before noting, “Obviously that didn’t happen.”

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now