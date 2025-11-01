Heidi Klum Reveals Her Highly-Anticipated Halloween Costume

Former supermodel and Project Runway host Heidi Klum, who has become known for her incredibly elaborate and sensational Halloween costumes, finally walked the red carpet in this year’s effort, and it’s a sight to behold.

Klum, joined by husband Tom Kaulitz, transformed herself into Medusa, the Gorgon from Ancient Greek mythology whose hair was composed of living snakes. Kaulitz’s costume perfectly complemented Klum’s, as he played the role of one of the men turned to stone after accidentally looking Medusa in the eyes.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum at Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2025 in New York, New York. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Heidi Klum at Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2025 in New York, New York. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Klum’s elaborate costumes have become the stuff of legend; last year, she and Kaulitz both dressed up as E.T., while her 2022 worm costume became an instant favorite online, with Klum’s worm-face quickly becoming a meme.

Other costumes of Klum’s include a flayed human body, the apple of temptation from the Bible, a peacock complete with Cirque Du Soleil performers as her feathers, and a naked alien.

will be thinking about heidi klum’s worm costume for the next several days pic.twitter.com/IjRM6S6ggi — matt (@mattxiv) November 1, 2022

As a result, all eyes are on Klum’s social media feeds come Oct. 31, something she was well aware of as she posted videos of the entire transformation process on her Instagram.

Starting with fangs applied during the afternoon, Klum documented diligently as her skin was painted green, prosthetics were applied, and snake-eye contacts were put in.

Finally, fans were rewarded with a reveal just before midnight of Klum’s final look, with Klum wishing her followers a “Happy Heidiween” but reminding them, “Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone.”

Klum’s Halloween bash was held at New York City’s Hard Rock Hotel in conjunction with Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+. The star-studded guest list included names like Questlove, Darren Criss, Ariana Madix, and Ice-T and Coco.