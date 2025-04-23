‘High School Musical’ Song Goes Viral After Trump’s Tariffs

Move over, economists—Sharpay Evans is now the face of America’s trade war.

That’s right, thanks to Donald Trump and his tariff tantrums, even the queen of pink and poolside drama from Disney’s High School Musical 2, which premiered back in 2007, isn’t safe.

Ever since the orange man’s trade war began, people have had a lot of questions about tariffs. Who pays them? How will they affect the economy? And most importantly, how are they going to impact Disney’s bleach blonde diva known as Sharpay, played by Ashley Tisdale?

That’s the real question on the internet’s mind. After Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on countries across the world, “Fabulous,” a song from High School Musical 2, is going viral.

In the song, Sharpay, who is the franchise’s main antagonist, lounges by the pool and sings about all the things she requires to make her life “fabulous.”

First, there is the iced tea imported from England. Then, the hot lifeguards imported from Spain. And, of course, we can’t forget about the towels imported from Turkey and the Turkey imported from May-ay-ay-ay-ay-aine.

Everyone agrees that Sharpay deserves a summer like never before, but still—especially now—she needs to remember the state of global trade.

“Girl, think about the tariffs 😭.”

For the moment, let’s just ignore the fact that Sharpay probably thinks Maine is a part of Canada due to its proximity to the border and any potential implications of human trafficking in the song. Instead, let’s talk about how Trump’s trade war will absolutely destroy all things fabulous according to Sharpay.

He increased tariffs on UK goods by 10 percent, which means Sharpay can kiss goodbye to those daily iced teas. Even if her parents own the club, they still have to think about operation costs. She can also forget about those towels imported from Turkey; that’s a luxury no one can afford.

But what about those hot lifeguards from Spain? Well, as one Instagram user so succinctly put it, “Girl, those lifeguards are going to get deported by ICE.”

Across social media, people are sharing clips from “Fabulous” and leaving comments warning the Prada-wearing diva that her lifestyle is about to get a whole lot more expensive.

“GIRL THE TARIFFS,” one person wrote, pointing out that Sharpay really needs to stop and think about the global economy.

“Homegirl is gonna have to calm down with her imports,” another person advised on YouTube.

The song is also causing some people to feel nostalgic for a pre-2025 America.

“Back when we had free trade. Simpler times.”

Think Trump’s tariffs won’t affect you? Expect price hikes on:



•Iced tea imported from England

•Lifeguards imported from Spain

•Towels imported from Turkey

•And turkey imported from Maine — jake strickland, m.a. ✨ (@strick_jake) November 17, 2024

Unfortunately, in the year of 2025, no one is safe from Trump’s trade war, not even the fabulous Sharpay herself.