Hollywood Nepo Baby Reveals Biggest Misconception About Dad

Euphoria star and Hollywood nepo baby Maude Apatow, 28, is clearing the air about her comedian father, director Judd Apatow.

“I wonder about your house. Is your house filled with Uncle Seth Rogan teaching you how to smoke out of a Barbie or anything like that?” Jimmy Kimmel asked the young Apatow in an interview on Thursday.

“I mean, yeah, kind of, but my dad doesn’t smoke weed. He’s not chill like that,” she replied.

Though Maude Apatow stars in "Euphoria" as Sydney Sweeney's straight-laced sister, her real-life Hollywood family is even more famous. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Judd Apatow, 58, is perhaps best known for his extensive filmography of stoner movies, including Knocked Up, Superbad, and Pineapple Express, in which actors like Seth Rogen and James Franco smoke constantly.

Because of her dad’s close friendship with known stoner Rogen, 43, Apatow said he is often believed to smoke in equal measure, even leading to some suspicious gifts arriving on their doorstep.

The misconception that Judd Apatow is a stoner stems from his close friendship and extensive body of work with known stoner Seth Rogen. Courtesy Columbia Pictures

“But people really assume he does, right?” Kimmel, 58, persisted.

“My whole childhood, he would be sent—gifted—an enormous amount of weed. So, I always assumed he did, but didn’t want to ask,” Apatow said.

“In those times, it was still very taboo for me. So, as a six-year-old, I saw these cases of weed being delivered to my house, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, something is wrong with my dad. This is—this is bad,’” she added.

Maude's parents, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, have defined much of the comedy film landscape in the 21st century. Fred Prouser/REUTERS

“Well, something is wrong with your dad, just not that,” Kimmel joked.

Maude Apatow, whose mother, Leslie Mann, is also a comedy film icon, frequently made appearances in her parents’ films, including This Is 40 and The King of Staten Island. Her breakout role came in 2019, when she starred as Sydney Sweeney’s character’s sister on HBO’s Euphoria.

Her father has taken her newfound stardom in stride.

“I went online, and I looked at my Twitter feed, and I saw that my name was trending and the first tweet was something like ‘Judd Apatow is Maude’s dad?!’” the comedy director said in an interview with the Daily Beast after Euphoria‘s second season.

The elder Apatow reveled in tweets that asked, “Who the f--- is Judd Apatow?” and others that screamed back, “He’s not an indie director. He did Knocked Up!"

“You’re supposed to surpass your parents,” he added. “You want to be the better version. So that’s already happened, and I’m very excited for her.”

Before "Euphoria," Maude Apatow got her start with roles in her parents' films, including her fist in "This Is 40" at age seven. Suzanne Hanover/Courtesy Universal Pictures

He even stepped in to offer some fatherly guidance for her character’s budding relationship with Fez, who was played by Angus Cloud until his passing in 2023.

“They have such amazing chemistry together,” he said of Maude and Angus. “And they’re very close friends. So you really felt romance, and she just did beautiful work. I was very proud of her.”

Euphoria Season 3 premieres on HBO Max on April 12.