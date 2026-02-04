Hollywood Producer’s Twisted Messages to Epstein Revealed

The latest batch of the DOJ’s Jeffrey Epstein dump contains a disturbing string of conversations between the deceased convicted pedophile and powerful Hollywood producer Barry Josephson.

In a 2011 email exchange uncovered in the files dump, Epstein reached out to Josephson, known for producing shows such as Bones and The Man in the High Castle, to ask whether he knew of any “amazing women” he should consider hiring as his assistant.

Epstein would lend his producer buddy money, and try to leverage their relationship to get girls cast on "Bones." Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

“I have ‘the’ girl,” Josephson replied, describing her as “young, attractive,” with an “insane rack.”

He added that the woman in mind was “smart, although not a genius, but very efficient, will do anything, and tight-lipped, period, end of story.”

Josephson was previously VP of Production at Columbia Pictures, where he oversaw 1990s blockbusters Bad Boys, Men in Black, Air Force One, The Fifth Element, and Anaconda. Prior to that, he helped manage the careers of Paula Abdul, Whoopi Goldberg, and Patti LaBelle.

At the time of the exchange, Epstein had already pleaded guilty in 2008 to child prostitution and served 13 months in prison for the charge. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 after pleading not guilty to federal sex-trafficking charges involving minors.

On Monday, the producer told Variety of Epstein, “I knew nothing about him,” adding, “You learn more and you distance yourself completely.”

But Josephson was apparently a close friend of Epstein’s all the way through at least 2018—just months before Epstein’s death—as evidenced by their email exchanges.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Josephson for comment.

Josephson claimed not to "know anything" about Epstein on Monday. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Luskin Conference

Epstein would lend Josephson money on several occasions. According to Variety, Epstein fronted him $120,000 in 2011 and then helped him with a $215,000 tax bill two years later. Emails reveal that Josephson told his buddy, “I am overwhelmed by your friendship.”

The men would regularly correspond about young women. In one 2013 instance, Epstein enlisted Josephson’s help to find actresses interested in riding on his jet to L.A. with a “bunch of Hollywood types.” Josephson replied, “I’ll check :)” After he landed, Josephson invited Epstein to his office, writing, in one email, “casting girls for my pilot on Monday if he wants to stop by my office :)”

The producer would also arrange set visits for young women in Epstein’s orbit and help them with auditions.

When Epstein wanted to cash in on the favors by getting girls cast on Bones, Josephson turned him down with a profuse apology. “The whole auditioning process is brutal, it’s harsh, it’s filled with disappointment,” Josephson wrote Epstein, promising he’d “do anything to make amends.”

After all, Josephson wrote to Epstein, “I want one week a year of your life!”