‘Home Alone’ Star Learns Fate in Prostitution Case

Home Alone star Daniel Stern has had his case for allegedly soliciting a prostitute dismissed. Senior Deputy District Attorney Twyla Atmore informed Ventura County Judge Paul Baelly on Friday that the case was being thrown out. Just weeks before Christmas 2025, Stern, 68, who played one half of Home Alone’s iconic “Wet Bandits,” Marv Murchins, was busted in a California hotel prostitution sting operation. The actor was initially released from the scene with a ticket, before being indicted on a misdemeanor charge one month later. In California, where solicitation is illegal, Stern could have faced a $1,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail if convicted. Now, the actor is free of all charges. Following the indictment, Stern was let go from the pilot for ABC TV show Do You Want Kids?. Days later, the Home Alone actor said he was commissioned to sculpt a self-portrait for the owners of the iconic McAllister house. The sculpture will depict Stern’s end-of-movie scene where his character comes face-to-face with a tarantula. “It’ll be done in a couple of months, but it’s so sweet to think of it in that house—these folks love that house so much and love the movie so much,” Stern told People.

