‘Home Alone’ Star Charged After Allegedly Being Caught With Sex Worker

Home Alone star Daniel Stern has officially been charged with soliciting prostitution.

Prosecutors in Ventura County filed one misdemeanor count against Stern on Monday. The actor, 68, was cited by police for soliciting a sex worker on Dec. 10, 2025, at a hotel in Camarillo, California, according to People. At the time, Stern was reportedly given only a ticket and released.

Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern in Home Alone. 20th Century Fox/20th Century Studios

Stern was charged with a single misdemeanor on Jan. 12, and his arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 13. Because the charge is a misdemeanor, the actor will not be required to appear in court, but could instead have a lawyer present on his behalf at the Ventura County courthouse.

Soliticiation in California is prohibited. If Stern is convicted, he faces a fine of up to $1,000 and a sentence of up to 6 months in jail.

Stern is best known for playing criminal Marv Murchins, one-half of the “Wet Bandits” duo, in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. He was also the voice of Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years.

The actor appeared as a cast regular in Apple TV’s For All Mankind in 2023. Stern has been open in interviews and with the media about living a quieter life: primarily tending to the cattle and growing produce on the farm where he lives.

He also specializes in creating bronze sculptures. In December 2025, he told People that he was commissioned by the owners of the Home Alone house to create a sculpture of himself and a tarantula from an iconic scene in the film. His public art pieces have been seen throughout California, in San Diego, Pasadena, and Palm Desert.

Stern often shares candid videos of his sculptures, acting work, and life on his farm on Instagram, where he has 335,000 followers.

Daniel Stern and his son, California State Senator, Henry Stern, at the premiere of Netflix's "Game Over, Man!" in 2018. Phillip Faraone/WireImage