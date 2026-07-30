’90s Sitcom Stars Pose for Iconic Pic After Years Apart

The cast of the ’90s hit sitcom Home Improvement was featured in a heartfelt reunion pic.

The photo, posted Wednesday on Instagram by Patricia Richardson, features three of the show’s stars: Richardson and her on-set sons Johnathan Taylor Thomas, 44, and Taran Noah Smith, 42.

The eight-season comedy sitcom follows the everyday life of television host and handyman Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, his wife Jill, their three mischievous sons, and his assistant, Al.

“My other boys❤️,” wrote the 75-year-old actress, who played the role of Jill.

Not pictured was Tim Allen, who starred as handyman Taylor, and Zachery Ty Bryan, who played the couple’s third on-screen son, Brad Taylor. Bryan was sentenced in 2024 to 19 months in prison for a felony DUI.

Tim Allen (left) alongside actor Tom Hanks, who played Woody in the Toy Story film series. Emma McIntyre/GETTY

Allen won an Emmy for his role in the series and is also known for starring as the voice actor for Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear.

Thomas, 44, who played the couple’s son Randy on the ABC sitcom, hasn’t made a public appearance in years since leaving the show early.

The cast of 'Home Improvement' Season 4. ABC Photo Archives/GETTY

“I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old,” the actor told People in a 2013 interview. “I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break.”

After his feature in nearly 200 episodes, the actor went on to attend Harvard, Columbia, and St. Andrew’s University.

“It was a novel experience for me,” the child star said about his time in school away from acting.

After attending universities, Thomas moved to Los Angeles to focus on directing and writing scripts, though he did make a few more appearances in acting roles.

He joined former co-star Tim Allen on the nine-season sitcom Last Man Standing, which aired from 2011 to 2021.

Many of Richardson’s followers were excited by Tuesday’s reunion.

“I’ll never outgrow my JTT phase, I fear,” one user commented.

Thank you for sharing this!!!“ said another. ”I love seeing Jonathan when we can.”