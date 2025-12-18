‘How Dare She’: Coldplay Kiss Cam Exec Slams Gwyneth Paltrow

The woman who got caught on Coldplay’s kiss cam is speaking out for the first time. And she is not happy with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Kristin Cabot, 53, the woman in the now viral video that showed her cozied up with her married boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, at the band’s July concert, slammed Paltrow for making light of the incident by starring in a commercial for Cabot’s now-former employer in a Thursday interview with The Times.

Astronomer CEO Andrew Byron and Kristin Cabot, who is Astronomer’s “Chief People Officer.” TikTok

“I thought, ‘How dare she, after the beating she got for all the conscious uncoupling stuff.’ What a hypocrite,” Cabot told the publication.

“I was such a fan of her company,” she said, referring to Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop, “which seemed to be about uplifting women. And then she did this.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to reps for Paltrow for comment.

In the Astronomer ad released just weeks after the viral video in July, Paltrow—Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin’s ex-wife—says she was hired on a “very temporary basis” to clear up the company’s “most common questions” received amid the scandal.

The tongue-in-cheek ad shows the real questions that were on onlookers’ minds at the time on the screen, like “How is your social media team holding up?” and “What in the actual f---.” Paltrow ignores them and instead answers questions about “data workflow automation.”

The ad pokes fun at the internet’s interest in the video, in which Cabot is seen with Byron’s arms wrapped around her just before they both duck or cover their face when they realize they’re on camera. Watching the awkwardness unfold on the jumbo monitor at the concert, Martin said, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just really shy.”

Cabot later explained that she and her husband were “amicably” separated at the time.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

What happened next upended the lives of both Cabot and Byron, who resigned from their roles. Cabot filed for divorce from her husband the following month. Byron’s marriage appears within the realm of reparation, per Daily Mail sightings of him with his wife (both wearing wedding rings) since the incident.