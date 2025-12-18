Viral Kiss Cam Lady Says She’s Never Watched Coldplay Video

One of the two married executives who tried to hide from a “Kiss Cam” at a Coldplay concert says she’s never watched the hugely viral video of Chris Martin asking if the couple was having an affair.

Speaking for the first time about the infamous ordeal, former Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot told The Times of London she had seen a screenshot of the video and read some of the comments, but had never watched the clip that ruined her life.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

She also sought to provide some context to the 16-second clip, which was filmed by another concert goer and posted to TikTok.

Cabot, 53, can be seen with former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s arms wrapped around her, but as soon as they realize they’re on camera, Cabot covers her face and turns around, while Byron ducks down out of sight.

The camera lingers on them while Martin says, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just really shy.”

Cabot told the Times she and Byron were both amicably separated from their spouses and had bonded over their respective separations, with Cabot eventually developing a “big happy crush” on her boss.

Their dance that was caught on camera was the first time they had been physically intimate, she said.

She was mortified because she knew her estranged husband was also somewhere in the crowd, and because there could have been Astronomer investors or staff members at the concert.

After video of Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron went viral, Chris Martin began warning fans at his concerts before putting them on the big screen. Robert Okine/Getty Images

“My immediate reaction was, ‘Holy s--, Andrew’s here’,” Cabot said. “We were in the middle of an incredibly — and amazingly — amicable separation. I was worried I would embarrass him. He’s an amazing guy and does not deserve that. Then a beat later my mind turns to, ‘Oh God, Andy’s my effing boss’, this is a bad look.”

Byron and Cabot both left the company in the wake of the scandal, which was even parodied on late-night TV.