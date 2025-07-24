Astronomer HR Sidepiece Caught on Coldplay Kiss Cam Quits Too

The corporate couple caught allegedly cheating on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert appear to have got their just desserts.

Andy Byron, 50, the former CEO of data analytics firm Astronomer, resigned from his post on Saturday, July 19. His concert sweetheart, former chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, 52, has followed suit, TMZ reported on Thursday. Both were married and had families with their spouses.

Andy Byron praised Kristin Cabot when Astronomer hired her in November. Astronomer

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 48, was the first to call out the couple when they hid from the band’s jumbotron camera. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy,” Martin cheekily said to his Massachusetts Gillette Stadium audience, E! News reported.

The two were placed on leave immediately after their concert canoodling went viral on Wednesday, July 16. On Friday, July 18, the company announced on LinkedIn that it had started an internal investigation into the incident. “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company wrote.

Cabot, it turned out, had a type. Her husband, Andrew Cabot, was also a CEO—of the spirits company Privateer Rum—and didn’t look too different from Byron, with whom Cabot was caught allegedly cheating. Byron was married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, who has since scrubbed her social media.

Chris Martin is now warning fans at his concerts after inadvertently exposing a CEO's alleged affair with a co-worker. Robert Okine/Getty Images

No one can stop talking about the heavily memed moment, which raises questions about what the future holds for Cabot and Byron, aside from legendary online infamy, now that they are both unemployed and mired in scandal. The Daily Beast has reached out to Astronomer for comment on the incident.