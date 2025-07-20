Klobuchar Says Trump Pinning Epstein on Dems Like Kiss-Cam CEO Blaming Coldplay

Sen. Amy Klobuchar slammed President Donald Trump for blaming Democrats for the mess he created with the Epstein files with a hilarious comparison.

“The president blaming Democrats for this disaster is like that CEO that got caught on camera blaming Coldplay,” the Minnesota Democrat said Sunday in an interview with CNN. “This is his making.”

Klobuchar was, of course, referring to this week’s viral scandal surrounding tech company Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Christin Cabot, whose secret romance was spectacularly betrayed to their respective spouses after the pair were caught on a Jumbotron camera canoodling at the British band’s Massachusetts concert Wednesday night.

Beyond this, however, the Democratic Senator wasn’t kidding around. “[Trump] was president when Epstein got indicted for these charges and went to prison. He was president when Epstein committed suicide,” she said. “All of us would believe they know what’s in these documents. They know what’s there.”

President Donald Trump has faced renewed scrutiny for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein after the Justice Department announced the convicted sex trafficker kept no "client list" of uber-wealthy co-conspirators. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

For almost three weeks now, the so-called “Epstein list” furor has raged as nothing short of a PR dumpster fire at the heart of the Trump administration despite the president’s best efforts to convince even his own supporters that there really is nothing to see here.

A former Epstein associate, who he once described as a “terrific guy” with a penchant for women “on the younger side,” Trump has for years wooed far-right conspiracy theorists who believe the late pedophile formed part of an elite international sex trafficking ring connected to Democrats, and that Epstein’s 2019 death in police custody was orchestrated by uber-wealthy co-conspirators to cover up their role in his crimes.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has compared Trump blaming Democrats for the Epstein furor to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron blaming Coldplay for getting caught cheating at one of their concerts. AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES/REUTERS

Lately, that courtship has spectacularly backfired after Trump’s Justice Department and FBI determined Epstein indeed died by suicide and that his long-rumored “client list” of powerful accomplices never existed despite Attorney General Pam Bondi’s assurances of the roster “sitting on my desk” in February.

Amid mounting public backlash from across the political divide—fuelled by new revelations as to the alleged extent of Trump’s relationship with Epstein, as well as reports Bondi made FBI agents trawl 100,000 files on the case to “flag” any documents that mentioned the president—Trump has now taken to playing off as “bulls--t” and a Democratic Party “hoax” the very conspiracy theories he himself for years helped peddle.

Trump has responded by playing off the so-called 'Epstein Files' as a Democratic Party hoax. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty

“Give me a break,” Klobuchar shot back on Sunday. “Blaming the Democrats for this … I’m sorry, the people who have been fomenting this are right-wing influencers, members of Congress … people who have a reason that they want to know what’s in there.”