Epstein’s Ex Reveals What Pedo Said About His ‘Bro’ Trump

An ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein characterized his relationship with President Donald Trump as “very close and up to no good.”

“They were best friends,” Stacey Williams, who says she dated Epstein for “about four or five months,” told CNN’s Brianna Keilar. “The only friend he would mention every time we saw each other or every time we had a phone conversation was Donald.”

Trump has gone to great pains to distance himself from Epstein; Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned alleged mastermind behind Epstein’s sexual offenses; and tales of sordid parties and predatory escapades on Epstein’s private island.

MAGA has been in an uproar since the Department of Justice and FBI concluded in early July that no Epstein "client list" exists and that the disgraced financier died by suicide rather than being murdered. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

But Williams cast doubt on Trump’s attempts to distance himself from the disgraced financier.

“That was his bro, that was his wingman,” said Williams, 57, a former model who alleged that Trump groped her in 1993, the Guardian reported. Williams even said she met Epstein at a Christmas party that Trump threw at the Plaza Hotel in 1992.

Doubling down on his denials of fraternizing with Epstein, Trump hit the Wall Street Journal with a $10 billion libel lawsuit over claims that he sent Epstein a lewd letter and sketch of a naked woman. The MAGA figurehead rebuked the story as “false, malicious, defamatory” in a Truth Social Post.

Former model Stacey Williams alleged that the only friend her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein would mention was Donald Trump. Getty Images

Williams said during the Friday interview that Epstein would “share a lot of anecdotes” about his time with Trump. She added, “I have plenty of anecdotes. And yeah, they were they were very close and they were up to no good.”

MAGA's minions have called for Attorney General Pam Bondi—who said in February that Epstein's "client list" was "sitting on my desk right now to review"—to resign. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019, with the Department of Justice ultimately concluding that he died by suicide—putting an end to conspiracy theories stoked by MAGA fans across the internet.

However, after Trump spent his 2024 presidential campaign trumpeting a promise to release and reveal the true actors involved in Epstein’s dealings, a tepid release of redacted files by Attorney General Pam Bondi has drawn ire and infighting among MAGA supporters.

Others have alleged, including former “First Buddy” Elon Musk, that the administration is trying to cover up Trump’s ties to Epstein, ABC News reported.

In response to Trump calling the Epstein files a “hoax,” Musk tweeted on July 16, “Wow, amazing that Epstein ‘killed himself’ and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax.”

Wow, amazing that Epstein “killed himself” and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax 🤔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2025

In a further bid to feed MAGA’s thirst for Epstein material, Bondi asked a federal court on Friday to release grand jury transcripts connected to the Epstein case.

Trump administration officials cited “extensive public interest” in the case as the reason for the request, the Washington Post reported.