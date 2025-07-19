WATCH: Phillie Phanatic Brilliantly Trolls Coldplay Kiss Cam Couple
Not even a pair of furry, green Philadelphia Phillies mascots are letting the cheating Coldplay concert attendee and his fling forget their viral error. During a break in the action Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, a kiss cam honed in on several couples in the stands as the British band’s 2002 song “Clocks” played over the sound system. The camera then cut to the Phillie Phanatic, who was captured in a loving embrace with a blonde wig-wearing fellow mascot. Upon recognizing their avian selves on the big screen (yes, the Phanatic is a bird), the presumably not-an-official-couple couple hid their faces in shame, just like Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the billion-dollar company’s head of human resources, did Wednesday night at a show outside Boston. The baseball team’s mascots weren’t the only ones on the kiss cam to make reference to the incident, which reportedly led to Byron and Cabot being placed on administrative leave and the company negotiating the terms of the former’s resignation. Moments later, one male Phillies fan proudly held up a sign reading, “This IS My Wife.”