Bizarre New Twist in Case of Coldplay Kiss Cam Couple

A couple caught cuddling on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert in July sparking affair rumors were never lovers, a source has told People magazine.

Then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, 51, was seen with his arms around the company’s HR executive Kristin Cabot, 53, on Coldplay’s kiss cam during the band’s Massachusetts concert on July 13. The pair immediately covered their faces and hid from view generating rumors that the couple, who were both married to other people, were having an affair.

“Uh oh, what?” the band’s frontman Chris Martin said. “Either they are having an affair or they are just very shy.”

Now, a source close to Cabot has told People that Cabot was “inappropriately mislabeled” as a “homewrecker” by the public.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Cabot and Byron were placed on leave shortly after their embrace went viral, with Astronomer saying in a statement that it was “committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding.”

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” it said. The disgraced executives resigned shortly after.

However, Andrew Cabot, the HR manager’s ex-husband, revealed that he and his wife were already going through a divorce at the time of the concert.

Andy Byron praised Kristin Cabot when Astronomer hired her in November. Astronomer

Though Byron was also married, the source close to Cabot insisted to People that she did not break up his marriage.

“Kristin and Andy had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair,” the source said. “It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it. But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job—all of that is unfair.”

The source claimed that it has been “hard” for Cabot to leave her home and that she has focused her attention on her family.

“It’s unfathomable to witness what has happened, and how devastating it can be, for not just individuals, but entire families,” the source told People. “These are real people and real families. The way people have taken a lot of enjoyment at their expense—it’s hard to see.”

Andy Byron’s LinkedIn page states that he had been the CEO of Astronomer since 2023. LinkedIn

The source claimed that Cabot had received hundreds of death threats in the wake of the scandal.