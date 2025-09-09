Coldplay Kiss-Cam Husband Breaks Silence

The husband of the woman caught kissing her boss at a Coldplay concert has broken his silence and revealed that he and his wife were already separated at the time. Kristin Cabot found herself blown up on the Jumbotron in the arms of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay show in July, the pair leaping apart when they realised their relationship was about to be made very public. “Either they’re having an affair, or they are just very shy,” Coldplay singer Chris Martin joked. Cabot was working as Astronomer’s chief people officer but both she and Byron were forced to leave the tech start-up over the controversy. It emerged this week that Kristin had filed for divorce last month and her husband, Andrew Cabot, revealed that they had been “amicably separated” for several weeks by the time of the Coldplay gig. “Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” a spokeswoman told PEOPLE magazine. “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.”