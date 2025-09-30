Surprising Twist in Marriage of Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO

The viral kiss cam video that sent the internet into a frenzy is continuing to make headlines.

Andy Byron, the former CEO of data firm Astronomer, was forced out of his job after he was spotted on the kiss cam at Coldplay’s Massachusetts concert in July with his arms around Kristin Cabot, who worked in HR for his company.

The pair, who were both married to other people, quickly ducked and covered their faces, leading Coldplay’s Chris Martin to joke: “They’re either having an affair… or are very shy.”

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

The moment blew up on social media with Bryon, 51, and Cabot, 53, being quickly identified and subsequently resigning from their jobs.

The fallout was personal as well as professional, with Byron’s wife, Megan, changing her social media profiles to her maiden name, Kerrigan, and moving out of the couple’s marital home in Northborough, Massachusetts.

Andrew Cabot, the HR manager’s ex-husband, was also forced to issue a statement saying he and his wife were already going through a divorce at the time of the concert.

In the nearly three months since the alleged cheating scandal, Byron’s wife, Megan, has been avoiding media attention by staying at the couple’s luxury beach house in Kennebunk, Maine.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail shared images of her and her husband seemingly enjoying a sunset picnic on the beach. The pair were seated on deck chairs in sweaters, while enjoying sodas and snacks and watching the sunset.

The next morning, paparazzi captured them on a leisurely walk together, both sporting their wedding bands. The two appeared content and happy while chatting.

Photos reveal surprising plot twist for disgraced CEO caught in Coldplay kiss-cam saga pic.twitter.com/gpplTjI9IK — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) September 30, 2025

The status of Byron and Cabot’s current employment is unknown. Their online profiles have been removed from the internet entirely.

Meanwhile, the Byron home in Massachusetts appears to be vacant. Court records suggest the Byrons have not filed for divorce in Massachusetts or Maine.

Last week, a source close to Cabot insisted to People that she did not break up Byron’s marriage.

“Kristin and Andy had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair,” the source said. “It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it. But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job—all of that is unfair.”