How Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Keep So Much of the #Scandoval a Secret?

I have a rule when it comes to consuming “alleged” news from dubious tabloids and gossip accounts like Deuxmoi: If it’s about a reality star, especially one on Bravo, it’s most likely true.

This rule isn’t exactly foolproof. But the way Bravo fans have been forced to consume some of the biggest storylines over the past few years—first, in the form of headline or anonymous tip that later comes to fruition on the show—proves my theory correct.

Reality stars are known for running their mouths to the press. Historically, Real Housewives will “go to the blogs” with whatever dirt they have on their co-stars during or before filming. In the case of a Housewife getting divorced or owing taxes (sometimes both), that public intel can’t really be preserved for television.

However, over the last few years on Bravo—which alone has seen Tom Girardi’s indictment, Jen Shah’s imprisonment, Bolo-gate, Aspen-gate, an affair with A. Rod, and an epic BFF feud—viewers have been primed with controversies and bits of gossip ahead of seasons. In most cases, like Kathy Hilton’s unseen meltdown on the last season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or the tiring stripper-gate on RHOA, these scandals are as fun to watch on-screen.

However, one Bravo show miraculously escaped the gossip mill while filming its current season—albeit marginally—Vanderpump Rules.

To be clear, we all knew that cast members Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss shared a kiss at co-star Scheana Shay’s wedding going into Season 10. (Remember those days of innocence??) However, I’m referring to the much more staggering plotline currently playing out, which is that almost everyone—including top dog Lisa Vanderpump—thinks Tom Sandoval has a thing for Leviss.

A few weeks ago, on the show, new recurring cast member (and unexpected informant) Ally Lewber reported that she had spotted Sandoval and Leviss dancing at The Abbey at 1 a.m. together. And in last week’s episode, Sandoval was caught in two separate lies involving his association with the SUR waitress. First, he told about 10 different stories about the night Leviss slept over at his house while Madix was away for her grandmother’s funeral. (Although, Sandoval and Leviss both maintain nothing happened).

Later, he was exposed for purposely staying at a party with Leviss after Madix discovered her grandmother died. In the same episode, Vanderpump and Lala Kent verbalized their suspicions about their overly friendly relationship.

Of course, Sandoval and Leviss’ affair—better known as the Scandoval—has now been confirmed. TMZ reported Sandoval and Madix’s split three episodes into the current season. However, had Madix not supposedly discovered Leviss in Sandoval’s phone that fateful day in March, viewers would’ve been completely blindsided by the now-damning plotline currently unfolding. And I have to say: Well done, everyone!

This would-be surprise storyline on a show as tweeted-about as Vanderpump Rules is truly an anomaly. And it’s still somewhat of a surprise, given that no one expected to see Sandoval drooling over Leviss throughout the latter half of the season.

Likewise, viewers have treated these most recent episodes like a whodunnit, wondering who knew what about Sandoval and Leviss’s curious bond and when. Some have expressed shock that producers were seemingly aware of this storyline all along, pointing out previously unnoticed Easter Eggs in the Season 10 trailer. While some fans are acting like they’ve been bamboozled somehow, this is actually the ideal way to consume a bombshell on a reality show. So enjoy the shock!

It certainly speaks to the outsized role of social media and gossip blogs on reality TV that viewers are so surprised about being surprised. On the other hand, the fact that none of Vanderpump Rules’ cast members—including the ones who famously hate Leviss—managed to keep this speculation within their circle shows a rare side of maturity from a famously immature cast. (Stick with me here!)

Without giving this deeply dysfunctional cast too much credit, Leviss’ infamous sleepover at Sandoval’s would’ve been great ammo for Katie Maloney and Kent, whose beefs with her have supplied much of the drama of the season. Leviss’ ex-fiancé James Kennedy, another enemy of hers, has also been shockingly reluctant to speak on Sandoval and Leviss’s shady relationship. And Shay, who’s friends with everyone in the Scandoval love triangle, seemingly just has enough faith in her friends that they would never commit such an act of betrayal.

All in all, the cast has been relatively careful with this information—so far, at least—in the way that strangely makes me go, aw.

To me, this all comes down to the cast’s (well, minus the obvious two) shared regard for Madix, who’s often occupied the role of Switzerland on the show. She’s also grieving the loss of her dog and her grandmother while Sandoval is becoming increasingly shady. That said, this unexpected drama has not only given viewers something to gawk at but exposed a rare and refreshing level of respect amongst the cast. It’s beautiful and stomach-churning all at the same time.

