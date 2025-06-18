‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Gets Engaged to Dancer Girlfriend

Jason Segel just made things official: The How I Met Your Mother star is engaged to professional dancer Kayla Radomski.

Radomski, 34, shared photos from Segel’s surprise proposal in an Instagram post on Wednesday, captioned: “FOREVER YES.”

Segel, 45—who played Marshall Eriksen on all nine seasons of the beloved CBS sitcom—was first linked to Radomski in October 2023, after the pair was spotted holding hands at Universal Studios, according to People.

A photo captured the moment Jason Segel dropped down on one knee and popped the question to Kayla Radomski. Kayla Radomski/Instagram

They made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024, where Segel was nominated for his role in the Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking.

“I am so incredibly proud of you!” Radomski wrote in an Instagram post after the ceremony. “What a dream. You are absolutely one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet.”

Kayla Radomski/Instagram

A Denver native, Radomski competed on the fifth season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2009 at age 18, placing fourth. Since then, she has built a successful career as a professional dancer and actress, performing on stage with Taylor Swift and dancing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, according to People.

Reposting the proposal photos on her Instagram Story, she called it the, “Best day of my life.”

In the first picture, the two stand hand-in-hand before a Greek-style pavilion draped in red and pink florals, as Segel reaches into his jacket pocket. The next image shows him down on one knee, ring in hand, as Radomski clasps her hands over her mouth in astonishment.

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Moments later, she’s seen marveling at the ring on her finger. Another shot frames the pair leaning in for their first kiss as an engaged couple.

Like Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, it took Segel some time to find his happily ever after.