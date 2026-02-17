How I Get Hollywood’s Biggest Stars To Spill Their Guts

Josh Horowitz has a special knack for getting big celebrities who appear on his popular podcast to reveal much more about themselves than they ever intended. And those skills were on full display when Andrew Garfield inadvertently disclosed a major Spider-Man spoiler.

“I don’t think I ever asked the question, ‘Are you in the next Spider-Man movie?’” the celebrity interviewer told Obsessed: The Podcast host Kevin Fallon.

Merely mentioning the hotly anticipated film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was enough for Garfield, 42, to launch into a two-minute speech denying any involvement.

“As soon as I said the words ‘Spider-Man’ in the course of the conversation, he so overcompensates a denial that he’s not in the movie that everybody on the internet, once they saw that, was like, ‘He’s of course in Spider-Man,'" Horowitz, 48, said.

“It’s a fun dance to poke at them, and try to ask about the next Marvel movie and see how they play it off or not,” the former MTV and Comedy Central host added.

Horowitz also revealed to Fallon which movie star was the best at deflecting spoilers, which actors made the best dog parents, and which guests were “needlessly abrasive.”

Josh Horowitz, who interviews Hollywood's biggest movie stars, often makes a game out of getting spoilers out of them. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

For well over a decade, Horowitz has interviewed Hollywood’s biggest movie stars, inspiring some of their most viral moments by catching them off guard.

In 2015, fresh off her third Oscar nomination, Horowitz challenged Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence to a game of Chubby Bunny—wherein she must stuff as many marshmallows into her mouth as she can. The actress was playing for keeps.

“She took that so seriously,“ Horowitz recalled. ”I literally almost watched Jennifer Lawrence choke to death stuffing 20 marshmallows in her mouth.”

Other times, the host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast said, the stars create the moments themselves.

In 2008, he was preparing for an interview with Clint Eastwood, 95, who had just directed Changeling starring Angelina Jolie, 50, when the movie star brought in an unexpected guest.

“He passes in the hallway going into the room where I’m going to talk to him,” Horowitz said. “And he says to Angelina, ‘Hey, would you come in here and do this interview with me, with this guy?’”

“None of this was on my bingo card,” Horowitz recalled.

Horowitz said his favorite question he ever asked was also the riskiest.

For years, celebrities have lauded the delicious coconut cake that Tom Cruise sends to his friends every Christmas. For Horowitz, who has hosted numerous Cruise film premieres, getting on that list was his years-long impossible mission.

Tom Cruise only sends his famous coconut cake to a specific list of Hollywood elite. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In 2025, while hosting the premiere for Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, Horowitz finally “shot his shot.”

“I said to Tom, the only thing I love more than Tom Cruise movies is coconut cake,” Horowitz recalled. “And Kevin, seven months later, I got my coconut cake.”

After years of interviewing and hosting Tom Cruise, Horowitz finally received the star's coveted coconut cake in December. Instagram/screengrab

“It’s honestly amazing, truly. I would tell you otherwise,” he told Fallon. “And of course, my first thought as a neurotic is, ”OK, I got it. Now, how do I stay on the list?’ Like next year, I’m going to be devastated if I’m off the list."

Horowitz is hosting a new, dog-themed interview show called Who’s A Good Guest?. New episodes premiere every Wednesday on YouTube.