Howard Stern Sued by Fired Assistant Over ‘Hostile’ Work Conditions

A woman who worked for radio host Howard Stern and his wife, Beth, said she was forced to work under “untenable” conditions, and is suing them for damages, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Leslie Kuhn lived with the couple in their 20,000-square-foot mansion in Southampton and worked for them for two years, according to her lawsuit. Kuhn claims she was fired after working in the “hostile environment,” which included “immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue, and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices.”

The Sterns did not return a request for comment.

Beth runs Beth’s Furry Friends out of the couple's mansion. Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

Stern and his wife are avid cat rescuers, as Beth runs Beth’s Furry Friends out of their mansion—an organization through which her website says she has “provided spay or neuter, foster care, and facilitated adoptions for over 2,000 unwanted cats and kittens.” Stern said in 2019, “We do so many animal rescues, and there’s so many animals living in our house that we get attached to all of them.”

Kuhn did not specify what made the rescues “irresponsible” in her lawsuit.

The former assistant is confined by an NDA, which the she claims was doctored, with an electronic signature set to a date years prior to the time she was asked to sign it at the time of her firing.

The Sterns' former assistant said she was overloaded with duties related to "untenable" cat rescues and management of household staff. Aaron Josefczyk/REUTERS

Kuhn also claims that the cat rescue was only the tip of the iceberg and that she was overworked. In addition to running the fostering operation, Kuhn was responsible for scheduling, payroll, and general management of the mansion’s staff, as well as the home’s overall operations.

She is asking that the judge void her NDA.