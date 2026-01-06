Hugh Jackman Transforms Into Old, Graying Robin Hood

A new Robin Hood is here, and he’s a familiar—if much older—face.

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has taken over the role of the legendary outlaw in Michael Sarnoski’s Robin Hood’s Death, a 17th-century reimagining of the classic tale. Jackman is nearly unrecognizable in the trailer, flaunting long, grey locks and a matted beard.

The upcoming A24 flick appears to be a much darker version of the legend, with Robin Hood reckoning with his criminal past. “The legend was a lie,” say words interspersed in the trailer for the film.

Bill Skarsgård, Jodie Comer, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe round out the cast, with Skarsgård playing the role of Robin Hood’s companion, Little John.

Director Sarnoski, who also made A Quiet Place: Day One, told Entertainment Weekly that the film will be different from what Robin Hood aficionados will imagine, explaining, “the performances are so specific and so different from what you’ve seen before.”

YouTube/screengrab

“He was this murderous outlaw who did a lot of terrible things, and was kind of monstrous. But he’s lived long enough to see this folklore get created about him. He’s figuring out how he feels about that, about being portrayed as a hero when he knows what he really was,” Sarnoski explained.

Jackman told EW that the film captures “all the scars, the pain, the regret, and yes, the love.”

“What I love so much about Mike’s vision of Robin Hood is that the script delivered power, and it examines how power can be used for good or bad,” the actor, 57, said.

Hugh Jackman says he loves the story of power, love, and struggle in the new rendition of 'Robin Hood.' Gero Breloer/AP

Jackman shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from the film’s sets in Ireland in March 2025. He captioned the post, “There is a depth, a camaraderie and a spirit to the entire cast and crew of The Death of Robin Hood. Thank you for this wonderful experience. It is an honor and a privilege. Thank you Ireland!!! Your beauty knows no bounds.”