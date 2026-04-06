Trailers

Hulk Hogan’s Broken Body Revealed in Final Interview

TELLING ALL

The pro-wrestling legend died from a heart attack last July.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Hulk Hogan will tell his story in his own words in Netflix’s Hulk Hogan: Real American, which features his final interview.

The pro-wrestling star, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died from a heart attack at age 71 in July 2025. His death followed more than two dozen surgeries in the last decade of his life, which the trailer for Real American reveals took a real toll on his body. Hogan appears on camera, walking with a cane, and is candid about how difficult it is for him to stand.

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Standing is "the hardest part," Hogan says in the documentary's trailer. Netflix/YouTube

The reveal comes after fellow wrestler Kurt Angle claimed in 2023 that Hogan needed a cane to walk and “couldn’t feel his legs.” Representative for Hogan at the time denied that he was paralyzed and insisted he hadn’t relied on the cane.

The late wrestler also tells the camera that there is more to his story than what the public knows. “Some people hate me, but after I’m gone, I think people will know the truth.”

He adds later, “You really want me to tell the truth? OK, I know where all the bodies are buried.”

Hollywood Hulk Hogan and The Rock at Wrestlemania X8 (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
Hogan's wrestling career spanned 35 years after his WWE debut in 1977. George Pimentel/WireImage

Clips from throughout his long career tease a deep dive into the collapse of his reputation and his struggles with it—including the fallout from his 2015 sex tape scandal. The tape had also exposed his frequent use of racial slurs.

“I was out pretty hard partying. Maybe I was drunk, maybe high. I don’t know what to tell you,” he says. “It’s kind of like a recipe for disaster.”

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A representative for Hogan denied that he relied on a cane to walk in 2023. Netflix/YouTube

“I really was here for a reason more than just wrestling,” Hogan tells the camera. But, he adds, “The mistakes, shown through.”

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan rips his shirt as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Hogan was a big MAGA fan before his death last year. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Before his death, Hogan was well-known for his enthusiasm for Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. His tank-top ripping stunt became a major moment at the 2024 RNC.

After Hogan died in July, Trump paid tribute, remembering him as “MAGA all the way.”

Hulk Hogan: Real American premieres on Netflix on Apr. 22.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

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