ICE Superman Smears Nurse Killed by Trump Goons: ‘Asking for Trouble’

MAGA’s favorite Superman, Dean Cain, is defending truth, justice, and the American way as dictated by ICE.

Cain, 59, jumped in to defend ICE and Border Patrol agents following the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Sunday.

“He certainly wasn’t there just being a peaceful protester,” Cain insisted in an interview with TMZ on Monday. “And it was a very bad idea to engage physically with federal law enforcement while armed. He’s standing between law enforcement officers and that woman. That’s a mistake in its own right. And doing it while armed is a bad, bad idea.”

Dean Cain, who played Superman in the 1990s, has become increasingly conservative, joinging ICE in August. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Cain is best known for playing Superman in the 1990s TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. In August, he became an honorary ICE officer after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem removed the upper age limit for new hires.

Cain claimed that Pretti was “committing a felony” at the time he was shot 10 times by Border Patrol agents, and that he was part of the “100% organized opposition” to ICE agents in Minneapolis.

“There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered. He may have been impeding. He may have become himself a target just for you know, standing in front of—maybe it was standing in front of ICE vehicles. I don’t know," Cain said.

ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, had not reached for his gun when he was shot numerous times by Border Patrol agents. US Department of Veterans Affairs

Pretti, who was 37 at the time of his death, had a legally concealed pistol holstered at his hip when he was shot by Border Patrol agents. In footage taken of the incident, federal agents tackle Pretti, spray him with a chemical agent, and then fire 10 shots into his body while he appeared unarmed.

Placing no blame on federal immigration agents, Cain instead deferred the blame to Minneapolis officials.

“The truth of this is it really falls on the shoulders of Governor Waltz, Mayor Fry, and all the city and state officials who are not cooperating with ICE and who are turning and calling them Gestapo and modern-day Nazis,” Cain said.

Cain continued to say that city and state officials were encouraging citizens to “fight them in the street.”

“That rhetoric is emboldening people, and they’re telling them to fight them in the streets and do these things. That is the root cause of the problem,” Cain continued.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

TMZ founder Harvey Levin pushed back, correcting Cain that no government official had told civilians to “fight” federal agents in the street, but Cain persisted.

“I have never heard the governor or the mayor say ‘fight them in the streets,’” Levin said.

“I have. ‘Fight them. Fight them.’ Yes, I have. I’ve seen clips of it,” Cain rebuked.

Cain may have been misinterpreting a quote by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, where he told reporters last week that some residents have asked police officers to fight ICE agents in the street.

The mayor did not ask civilians to engage ICE agents in combat.

Cain continued to say that Pretti was “asking for trouble” before calling ICE officers “wonderful, fantastic, lovely people.”

“I know so many of them, and they are under so much pressure and so much attack through the media, through Governor Walz, through Mayor Frey. These officers and agents are under incredible pressure,” Cain said. “The last thing you want to do in a situation like that is have a firearm, be in that situation, put your hands on law enforcement in any way, shape, or form, because you’re asking for trouble.”