ICE Superman Dean Cain Struggles With Agency’s Boot Camp Obstacle Course

It’s been more than a quarter-century since Dean Cain played the Man of Steel—and it shows.

The 59-year-old actor has begun his training to become an “honorary” ICE officer after signing up earlier this month as part of the agency’s massive recruitment drive, and Fox News was there to witness his efforts.

In a Saturday morning segment on Fox & Friends, correspondent Alexis McAdams interviewed Cain at an ICE training facility in Brunswick, Georgia, about his decision to join ICE.

Cain explained to McAdams that he joined because he “stand[s] with our law enforcement.”

Cain is best known for playing Superman in the '90s. Omar Vega/Getty Images

”People don’t realize, they think that ICE is this horrible, nefarious group and they’re not—they’re phenomenal people,” he said.

The segment then cut to footage of Cain struggling to make his way through an obstacle course that took him over a wall, through a tunnel and required him to drag a dummy around. He was also filmed firing guns at a shooting range alongside acting ICE director Todd Lyons, who previously expressed a desire for turning the deportation process into something ”like [Amazon] Prime, but with human beings.”

Commenters on social media were quick to highlight Cain’s lack of prowess on the course, with one person noting, “So they can literally just easily run from this dude and not get caught. Cool.” Another asked if the video was slowed down, while someone else said that the footage proved Cain never did his own stunts.

”It’s kinda like watching a dog agility show but with a senior dog near death that attempts the course to the sympathetic applause from the audience,” one X user said.

Cain, best known for playing Clark Kent in the ‘90s TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, announced he was joining ICE earlier this month and encouraged others to do the same, spouting Trump administration talking points in a video posted to social media.

JOIN ICE!!

We need your help to protect 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXcUaDcDhY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 5, 2025

The Hallmark Channel movie staple has benefited from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to remove age caps for ICE agents, which allows both teenagers and those over the age of 40 to now apply to work for the agency. As a result, ICE claims it has been flooded with more than 100,000 applications for roughly 10,000 open positions.

Prior to joining ICE, Cain was a reserve police officer in Idaho and a deputy sheriff in Virginia, something he says informed his decision to join ICE. ”I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it,” he told his social media followers.

Speaking to McAdams, Cain said, ”These guys are incredible, this whole place is incredible, and what these men and women do is protect the homeland.”

ICE has already begun using Cain as a recruitment tool, sharing footage of him “running” the obstacle course to social media alongside a link to their website. Some of the potential benefits of joining listed on the website include up to a $50,000 signing bonus, a $60,000 student loan repayment and 25 percent premium pay.

TV’s former “man of steel” Dean Cain runs through the obstacle course during training to become an ICE officer at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia.

https://t.co/R6CcwFbFgD pic.twitter.com/tenSTvp1oY — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) August 23, 2025

Cain also responded to his critics, including John Oliver and Bill Maher, telling them, ”What you’re making fun of is me standing up for federal law enforcement and American citizens. If you want to make fun of me for that, go ahead.”

Late-night talk show hosts aren’t the only ones to take aim at Cain’s ICE affiliation. Comedian Margaret Cho asked Cain why he would join ICE when his relatives, who were Japanese, were interned in World War II.

”Why would you join ICE and encourage people to join ICE when your ancestors were interned in World War II?”, she asked. Cain’s family was interned at Idaho’s Minidoka concentration camp.