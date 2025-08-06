ICE Barbie Gets MAGA’s Favorite Superman as a Sidekick

A once-beloved superhero is embracing his villain role.

MAGA’s favorite Superman, Dean Cain, is encouraging Americans to join ICE and boost its lagging recruitment numbers, which has Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem resorting to offering recruits eye-popping bonuses and removing a daily goal of 3,000 arrests.

Cain, 59, played Clark Kent in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman in the ’90s, where he often said the character’s tagline, “Truth, Justice and the American Way.”

Dean Cain poses with his co-star, Teri Hatcher, who portrayed Lois Lane, in 1993. Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Con

Apparently, he thinks that the bolstering of ICE embodies that motto.

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it,” he said in a video posted to his social media.

He continued, “Here’s your opportunity to join ICE. You can earn lots of great benefits and pay. Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it—very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets.”

Cain went on to list the benefits of becoming an immigration officer in the Trump administration: A $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment, and enhanced retirement benefits. He noted that ICE no longer requires recruits to have a degree, and Noem announced Wednesday morning that the agency was removing its age ceiling—which was previously 39—to encourage older millennials and Gen Xers to apply. ICE is also dropping its previously required age of 21, allowing teens to join.

“They need your help, we need your help, to protect our homeland for families,” Cain said. “Join today if it’s something that tickles your fancy because we can use you.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has accompanied ICE agents on numerous raids this year. Oftentimes, she is the only official who is not concealing their identity with a neck gaiter or mask. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Noem has been on a recruitment blitz for ICE this summer. She asserted in a press release last week that “this is a defining moment in our nation’s history,” suggesting that Americans should be chomping at the bit to join ICE, mask up, and arrest those in the country without documentation—even family men and women who do not have a criminal record.

“Your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country,” Noem said.

ICE is targeting far more than just the so-called “worst of the worst.” Data tracked by TRAC shows that about seven of every 10 migrants detained by ICE, as of July 27, have no criminal record in the United States.

Cain has moaned about recent editions of Superman, including the latest blockbuster film, which he bizarrely described as “woke.” A devout conservative, he has been quick to fire back at critics who say he is disgracing the red cape.

Dean Cain attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland earlier this year and has not been quiet about his conservative beliefs. DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

One user commented under the actor’s ICE recruitment video to say, “Superman himself would be disappointed in you, Dean.”

Cain replied: “Not a chance.”