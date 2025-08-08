Panelists Laugh at MAGA Pundit for Hailing ’90s Superman Star Joining ICE

Conservative pundit Scott Jennings tried to push the relevance of one-time Superman Dean Cain joining ICE, but CNN NewsNight co-hosts found much to laugh at.

Cain, who played Superman in the 1990s ABC show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, announced this week that he was joining ICE and will be sworn in, as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem desperately seeks to boost the agency’s flagging recruitment numbers with a propaganda win.

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it,” Cain said in a video announcing the move, before enticing potential recruits with promises of “lots of great benefits and pay.”

Discussing the move Thursday, Jennings attempted to talk up the benefits of recruiting a notable actor such as Cain to serve as the public face of ICE, but was quickly shot down by the panel.

JOIN ICE!!

We need your help to protect 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXcUaDcDhY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 5, 2025

“There’s a massive amount of recruitment going on because they now have a huge amount of money to hire new ICE agents,” said Jennings. “Having someone like that out touting it, talking about, ‘Hey, this is a thing you can do for your government, this is a public service,’ it’s going to help them recruit and they have a bunch of people to recruit.”

But podcaster Van Lathan, also on the panel, had a much different take on the star’s value.

“Scott, it’s not ’95. Nobody gives a Sam Hill what Dean Cain does,” he told the MAGA correspondent, who fired back by saying “You may not” in a vain attempt to convince him of the actor’s relevance.

Dean Cain poses with his co-star, Teri Hatcher, who portrayed Lois Lane, in 1993. Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Con

“Dean ain’t worked in a while,” Lathan added. “Dean needs the 50,000. That’s what got Dean off the couch. Dean ain’t worked in a while. Dean gonna take that money and buy some crypto. Dean need the 50. That’s what Dean is on.”

Host John Berman then attempted to move the conversation along, asking Mediaite founder Dan Abrams if he thought Cain’s foray into immigration enforcement was just for show.

“He says, ‘I’m getting sworn in,’” Abrams replied. “When you talk about ‘getting sworn in,’ he’s not really gonna be an ICE–he’s gonna go on some ICE raids. He’ll be, you know, an honorary member.

Dean Cain attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland earlier this year and has not been quiet about his conservative beliefs. DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

“But Scott’s right. There is real money to recruit ICE agents. Let’s hope that that means that the quality’s gonna continue to go up.”

Despite having more money than ever before to recruit agents, ICE appears to be struggling to source recruits. This week, Kristi Noem announced that she was removing the age caps required to join the immigration agency, meaning anyone over 18 is now eligible to join their ranks.