ICE Barbie Now Begging Teenagers to Become Agents

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will waive age limits for new applicants, opening applications up to people as young as 18.

Previously, applicants had to be at least 21 and no older than 37 or 40 depending on the position, but the department now hopes that by removing existing age requirements, “even more patriots will qualify to join ICE in its mission to arrest murderers, pedophiles, gang members, rapists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets.” Applicants will still be required to pass medical screenings and a physical fitness test.

The announcement comes one week after DHS launched its “Defend the Homeland” recruitment initiative aimed at encouraging “brave and heroic Americans” to join the agency.

We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement. Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit.https://t.co/UjG8v4fh3k pic.twitter.com/Wo1UehlpoK — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 6, 2025

“Your country is calling you to serve at ICE,” Noem said of the initiative in a statement. “In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country.”

“This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland.”

In a Wednesday appearance on Fox News, Noem said that the department’s recruitment efforts have been “incredibly successful“ so far, claiming that it has received over 80,000 applications for 10,000 open positions.

Some of the incentives designed to entice people to apply to work for ICE include a $50,000 signing bonus, student loan forgiveness, and enhanced retirement benefits.

The offerings are the result of Trump’s recent spending bill, which increased funding for ICE from $10 billion to more than $76 billion over the next three and a half years.

DHS has already begun making posts on social media designed to appeal to potential new recruits affected by the removal of the agency’s age limits, with one X post on the official DHS account reading, “We’re taking father/son bonding to a whole new level,” accompanied by a poster featuring two men designed to look like father and son.

Another post used an image of ICE officers from this week’s South Park episode despite being called out by the show itself.

We’re taking father/son bonding to a whole new level.https://t.co/nZkBEj3GGi pic.twitter.com/sg5QwuDDwG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 6, 2025

The department has also turned to celebrity endorsements to try and boost recruitment numbers. Former Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actor Dean Cain made a post on Tuesday encouraging people to join ICE.

“They need your help, we need your help, to protect our homeland for families,” Cain said, echoing the rhetoric used in the department’s ‘Defend the Homeland’ campaign.

“Join today if it’s something that tickles your fancy because we can use you.”