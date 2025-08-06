‘South Park’ Owns White House With X-Rated Reply to ICE Post

South Park has annihilated the White House after the Trump administration repurposed their cartoon parody of immigration officers on an official government social media account.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security’s X account used an animated image of ICE officers from this week’s South Park episode in an attempt to recruit staff.

Hours later, on their X account on Tuesday, South Park reposted the DHS video with the caption, “Wait, so we ARE relevant?” The post then suggested the department, “#eatabagofd---s.”

It comes just two weeks after the White House slammed South Park as irrelevant and a “fourth-rate show.”

Following the season premiere of the comedy that depicted Donald Trump with a micro-penis, the White House claimed South Park “hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

‘South Park’ responds. Comedy Central

In a statement to the Daily Beast about the latest comment, a DHS Spokesperson said, “We want to thank South Park for drawing attention to ICE law enforcement recruitment: We are calling on patriotic Americans to help us remove murderers, gang members, pedophiles, and other violent criminals from our country.”

The statement then included details for recruitment and benefits on offer for signing up.

The website, which offers a potential $50,000 signing bonus, states “America has been invaded by criminals and predators. We need YOU to get them out. You do not need an undergraduate degree.”

The White House referred the Daily Beast to the Department of Homeland Security. The Daily Beast has also contacted Comedy Central for comment.

The next South Park episode is titled “Got a Nut” and airs this Wednesday.

A photo from the episode appears to show character Mr. Mackey now working as an ICE officer after losing his job as school counselor. He is standing next to South Park’s take on secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem.

“When Mr. Mackay loses his job, he desperately tries to find a new way to make a living,” the episode’s description reads.

Mr Mackey and South Park's Kristi Noem in a new episode. Comedy Central

The episode is also set to feature regular character Cartman channelling MAGA mouthpiece Charlie Kirk, demonstrating the comedy has no plans of shying away from parodying the Trump Administration despite being blasted by the White House.

Kirk embraced the joke and told Fox News Digital, “I think it’s kind of funny and it kind of goes to show the cultural impact and the resonance that our movement has been able to achieve. So I look at this as a badge of honor.”

Cartman as a version of Turning Points USA founder Charlie Kirk on Season 27, Episode 2 of “South Park.” Comedy Central

The July 23 season 27 return saw South Park achieve their highest season opener ratings since 1999. “Sermon on the ‘Mount’” had nearly 6 million viewers three days after its premiere. It was the most-watched show on all cable channels on its debut day.

This week, Deadline reported that George Cheeks, the CEO who was in charge during the Trump-approved cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will now be in charge of South Park.

Cheeks will oversee the edgy comedy since the billion-dollar merger between Paramount and Skydance, which had to be approved by the Trump administration.

Last month, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a $1.5 billion deal, just prior to the merger, purely for the streaming rights to their content.