The CEO who oversaw the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will soon be taking the reins as overseer of all things South Park following the Paramount/Skydance merger.

George Cheeks, the co-CEO of Paramount Global and president and CEO of CBS, has also been named Chair of TV Media at Paramount following the company’s merger with Skydance, Deadline reports.

While other scripted productions will be folded into Paramount TV Studios, South Park will be part of Cheeks’ portfolio, which also includes Paramount’s broadcast and cable properties like the CBS Network and CBS Studios, as well as Nickelodeon, BET, and Paramount Media Networks– which includes South Park’s longstanding home Comedy Central.

South Park skewered Trump in the premiere episode of its 27th season titled “Sermon on the 'Mount.” Comedy Central

With Comedy Central in his portfolio, Cheeks will also be overseeing The Daily Show. Much like The Late Show, The Daily Show—particularly regular host (and former permanent host) Jon Stewart—is known for taking aim at the Trump administration.

Colbert’s criticisms of Trump, and Paramount’s decision to settle a lawsuit with Trump to the tune of $16 million, are what led many to allege that his axing was political, not financial. Colbert called the settlement a ”big fat bribe” mere weeks before his show’s cancellation was announced, while Cheeks argued that the settlement was made in order to avoid an expensive and protracted legal battle.

South Park has also been taking aim at Trump in its latest episodes, netting historic ratings following a season 27 opener that featured Trump complaining about his micropenis while in bed with Satan.

Trump was clearly not thrilled with his depiction, with a White House spokesperson telling the Daily Beast, “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”