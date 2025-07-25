Paramount Merger Approved After $16 Million Trump Pay-Off

Hulk Hogan’s Estranged Daughter Brooke Hogan Reveals Touching Final Call
Brooke Hogan, 37, Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter, says she got to tell him that she loved him in their final call before his death on Thursday. The last time she had spoken to him was in 2023, two weeks before his marriage to Sky Daily. On the phone call, Brooke told her father she loved him and expressed concern that he was overworking himself at the cost of his health, TMZ reports. Brooke had a complicated relationship with the wrestling icon. From 2005 to 2007, she starred in Hogan’s reality show, Hogan Knows Best, and was portrayed as a teenager struggling to break free from the watchful eye of her overprotective father as she attempted to launch a singing career. The show ended mired in controversy when Brooke’s mother, Linda Hogan, alleged Hulk cheated on her with Brooke’s friend. Brooke’s spinoff show, Brooke Knows Best, survived for only two seasons. In 2007, Brooke defended Hulk when he was fired from the WWE after a surreptitiously recorded sex tape publicized Hulk’s racist comments about Brooke sleeping with a Black man. Brooke’s husband Steven Olesky allegedly tried to mend Brooke and Hulk’s relationship, reaching out to Hulk after Brooke’s gave birth to twins, Oliver and Molly, in January. Hulk allegedly responded callously and never met Brooke’s children.