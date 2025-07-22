Fired Stephen Colbert Hits Back at Donald Trump With Three Profane Words

Stephen Colbert may have been fired by CBS. But he is making it very clear that he’s not done with his presidential nemesis yet.

“On Friday, Donald Trump posted, ‘I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings,’” Colbert read during his Monday night monologue.

Trump’s post came in response to Colbert announcing Thursday that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been canceled. The franchise, which began with David Letterman in 1993, will end for good next May after its upcoming season.

“How dare you, sir?” Colbert responded to Trump. “Would an ‘untalented’ man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?”

Colbert turned to a different camera, labeled “Eloquence Cam,” and delivered to Trump the following message: “Go f--- yourself.”

The message was met with cheers and applause from the audience, who started chanting Colbert’s name in approval.

Colbert then addressed another part of Trump’s Truth Social post. The president speculated that Jimmy Kimmel, ABC’s late-night host who’s long feuded with Trump, might be the next host to have his show canceled.

“No, absolutely not, Kimmel,” Colbert joked. “I am the martyr, OKy? There’s only room for one on this cross, and I gotta tell you: the view is fantastic from up here.”

Colbert’s “martyr” line comes amid mass speculation that his show was canceled for his recent criticisms of his parent company Paramount.

Prominent politicians like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Adam Schiff have raised alarms about the timing of Colbert’s cancelation.

“CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump,” Warren posted on X Thursday. “America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”