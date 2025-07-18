Stephen Colbert’s Fellow Late-Night Host ‘Stunned’ by Cancelation

Andy Cohen was just one of a number of late-night hosts and lawmakers expressing shock over CBS’ cancelation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Colbert himself made the announcement on Thursday, revealing to the audience after taping Thursday’s episode that he was told the news “just last night.”

In addition to posting the message on Instagram before his show, Colbert replayed the announcement at the start of his Thursday episode. Not only will Colbert’s hosting gig end in May 2026, but The Late Show itself will end completely.

“I’m stunned,“ Cohen told reporters at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards.

”He was one of three late-night shows deemed worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. He produces a brilliant show," Cohen said.

Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live! on Bravo, continued, “I think it’s a sad day for late-night television. I think it’s a sad day for CBS. I think Stephen Colbert is a singular talent. He’s going to have an incredible next chapter.”

“I can’t believe CBS is turning out the lights at 11:30 after the local news,” Cohen lamented. “Just completely turning out the lights.”

Fellow late-night host also Jimmy Kimmel shared some of his thoughts on Colbert’s cancellation.

In an Instagram post responding to Colbert’s video, Kimmel wrote, “Love you Stephen,” followed by a message to Colbert’s network: “F--- you and all your Sheldons CBS.”

Outside the late-night hosts, CBS has drawn plenty of criticism for their decision. Senator Elizabeth Warren called the network out for firing Colbert so soon after he criticized their parent company Paramount in one of his monologues.

“CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump,” Warren posted on X. “America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

Senator Adam Schiff, Colbert’s guest for his first episode post-announcement Thursday, echoed Warren’s concerns.

“If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better,” Schiff posted.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper also shared a heartfelt 2019 interview clip on Anderson Cooper 360° where Colbert talked about coping with profound grief.

Cooper told his viewers, “Stephen Colbert is smart and he is funny, and he has actual conversations with people on his program.”

He added, “I think the thing that so many of us love about Stephen Colbert is that he is at heart an incredibly decent human being with an amazing wife and family and strong faith.”