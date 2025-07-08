‘60 Minutes’ Alum Reveals One Thing CBS Refused to Give Donald Trump

Former 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft stopped by The Daily Show Monday to discuss the recent $16 million settlement between Paramount and President Donald Trump.

Although Kroft agreed with Stewart that Paramount was only settling so they could keep government approval for an $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media, he still had hope for the future of CBS and 60 Minutes.

“The one thing that Trump didn’t get, he didn’t get an apology,” Kroft said.

Kroft continued, “And [Trump] had been pushing really hard. That’s one of the reasons why it went from like $1 million or $10 million to $10 billion.”

“[Trump] wanted CBS to admit that it had made a mistake,” Kroft explained, “So he could use that against [them] and erode the credibility of the program and the network. But he did not get it. And that’s important.”

Paramount, the parent company of both 60 Minutes and The Daily Show, agreed that it would pay Trump $16 million for its minor editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris in October 2024.

Stewart pointed out the apparent hypocrisy of Trump’s lawsuit, showing a “more egregious” example of Fox & Friends editing out Trump’s hedging on the Epstein files in a 2024 interview.

Stewart argued that Paramount could’ve flipped the tables on Trump, and asked Kroft, “Why didn’t [Paramount] fight it?”

Kroft replied, “They never said ‘we screwed up.’ They just paid the money... It was a shakedown. That’s what I’d call it. I mean, some people call it extortion.”

As depressing as the situation may be to Kroft and Stewart, Kroft still praised former 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens and head of CBS News Wendy McMahon for standing by their show.

“The executive producer of CBS News was forced to quit,” Kroft said, “And the head of CBS News in general quit, because they wouldn’t apologize. ... It was a very honorable thing to do.”