Desperate Trump Sues CBS News for $10B Over Kamala’s 60 Minutes Interview

Donald Trump has hit CBS news with a $10 billion lawsuit, alleging that the editing used in the network’s Kamala Harris interview amounts to “deceptive conduct” meant to interfere with the upcoming presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas, further accused the network of engaging in “partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion.”

The complaint added, “To paper over Kamala’s ‘word salad’ weakness, CBS used its national platform on 60 Minutes to cross the line from the exercise of judgment in reporting to deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news.”

Trump has seemingly obsessed over the reception of Harris’ 60 Minutes, calling the network’s decision not to release the unedited version the “single biggest scandal in broadcast history.”

At his rally in New Mexico Thursday, Trump seemed to tease that a lawsuit was coming against the network.

It is 5 days until the election, and part of Trump's closing message to voters is continuing to obsess over the 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris.



“So you know what? If you want me to, I will sue them. Should I? ... they are among the most dishonest people we have,” Trump asked his crowd of supporters.

CBS has not fulfilled Trump’s request and released the unedited footage or transcript of Harris’ interview.