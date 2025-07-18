Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into CBS for Canceling Colbert

Moments after Stephen Colbert announced the shocking news that CBS is killing off The Late Show altogether after its upcoming 2025-2026 season, his late-night rival (and friend) responded on Instagram with fury at the network. “Love you Stephen,” the host wrote above the video of Colbert sharing the news with his live audience. “F--- you and all your Sheldons CBS.” Kimmel, who is currently on a summer hiatus from his show, which airs in the same time slot as The Late Show on ABC, became close with Colbert and their fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver, when they came together to make the Strike Force Five podcast during last year’s writers’ strike. CBS called the move to end the long-running franchise, which David Letterman launched in 1993, a “purely a financial decision,” but it comes amid speculation that both Colbert and The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart could be casualties of CBS’ parent company Paramount’s pending sale to Skydance Media as a concession of sorts to President Donald Trump.

Instagram/screengrab