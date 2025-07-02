Trump Gets Paramount to Cough Up Millions to End ‘60 Minutes’ Suit

Paramount Global will pay $16 million to Donald Trump’s presidential library to end his $20 billion lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris—but won’t apologize.

The company announced the settlement just after midnight on Wednesday, hours ahead of Paramount’s shareholder meeting. The $16 million includes Trump’s legal fees, matching the $16 million sum Disney paid Trump’s library to settle his defamation suit over an interview ABC’s George Stephanopoulos did with GOP Rep. Nancy Mace.

“No amount will be paid directly or indirectly to President Trump or Rep. Jackson personally,” Paramount said in a statement. “The settlement will include a release of all claims regarding any CBS reporting through the date of the settlement, including the Texas action and the threatened defamation action.”

A representative for Trump in the case did not respond to an immediate request for comment.