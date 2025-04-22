‘60 Minutes’ Boss Quits With Dire Warning as Trump Sues Show

The top producer of CBS’ 60 Minutes abruptly stepped down on Tuesday as the legendary newsmagazine battles President Donald Trump in court.

Executive producer Bill Owens told staff in a memo that “over the past months, it has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for ’60 Minutes,’ right for the audience,” according to The New York Times.

“So, having defended this show — and what we stand for — from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward,” he added

Owens’ exit comes as Trump is battling CBS in court over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris, claiming the show defamed him by airing an edited version of the interview he claims made Harris sound better. CBS has denied the claim, and the two sides are currently seeking a mediator to settle the lawsuit.

CBS did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.