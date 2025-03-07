CBS Puts Up Shocking Fight Against Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ Lawsuit
CBS is seeking the dismissal of Donald Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview last year with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had claimed “voter interference” by the television newsmagazine in the way it edited and broadcast Harris' interview. But in a pair of filings, the media company claimed the suit—filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas—lacked the proper venue, in addition to personal and subject-matter jurisdiction. “This lawsuit is an affront to the First Amendment and is without basis in law or fact,” one filing said. “Plaintiffs President Donald J. Trump and Representative Ronny Jackson, public officials at the highest ranks of our government, seek to punish a news organization for constitutionally protected editorial judgments they do not like.” The filing continued: “They not only ask for $20 billion in damages but also seek an order directing how a news organization may exercise its editorial judgment in the future. The First Amendment stands resolutely against these demands.” In a statement to Axios, Trump attorney Ed Paltzik said in part that his client “is committed to holding those who traffic in fake news, hoaxes and lies to account.” Last month, it had been reported that CBS’ parent company, Paramount, appeared likely to settle the suit, in part due to a pending merger between it and Skydance Media. The Federal Communications Commissioner must approve the deal. Its Trump-appointed chairman, Brendan Carr, has also been investigating the 60 Minutes interview.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT