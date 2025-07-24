White House Blasts ‘South Park’ for Showing Trump Naked

The White House issued a statement slamming South Park’s Wednesday premiere, which mercilessly mocked a naked Donald Trump, complete with a photo-realistic “teeny-tiny” penis.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the Daily Beast. “For years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offensive’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history—and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak,” the statement concluded.

Comedy Central/screengrab

The highly anticipated season premiere is far from the first time South Park mocked Trump—or showed him in bed with Satan. The episode does mark the first time that he’s commented on the show’s depiction of him in any capacity, however. Notably, Trump has not used his usual direct communication vehicle, Truth Social, to issue any verbal retorts—despite his usual pattern of quickly biting back online whenever he is criticized in the media.

MAGA media, including Fox News, has also been conspicuously quiet about the episode. South Park came up just once during Thursday morning’s Fox & Friends in the context of CBS’ decision to cancel The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ahead of parent company Paramount’s planned merger with Skydance.

“If Paramount’s out of money and if Skydance wants the budget reined in, why do they spend over a billion dollars for South Park?” host Brian Kilmeade asked, referring to a new $1.5 billion streaming deal creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed with Paramount just before airing the Trump episode. “Now, I’m not the biggest South Park fan, but it is funny, successful, and it is anything but politically correct.”

No one on Fox has discussed the content of the 27th season premiere, which could risk blowing up the Paramount-Skydance merger given that it still needs approval from Trump’s FCC Chair Brendan Carr.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Carr for comment.

An the Wednesday episode’s depiction of Trump was particularly brutal this time around, repeatedly mocking the size of his genitalia. At one point, the Trump character tells Satan as they lie in bed, “Come on, Satan, you know you can’t resist this,” as he pulls down the covers to expose himself. Satan replies, “I can’t even see anything because it’s so small.”