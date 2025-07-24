‘South Park’ Exposes Trump’s ‘Teeny Tiny’ Manhood in Shocking Premiere

South Park began its 27th season with multiple shots below the belt at President Trump, showing off the president’s “teeny tiny” penis in both animated and live-action form.

In a mock ad for Trump made by the South Park characters in the episode’s final minutes, a live-action Trump was shown running through the desert. Sweating and exhausted, Trump took off his clothes and laid down naked on the sand.

The South Park premiere ended with a shot of Trump’s penis growing erect, but still small.

A voiceover declared, “Trump: His penis is teeny tiny, but his love for us is large.”

Earlier, the episode repeatedly showed cartoon Trump naked in bed with Satan. Trump was no longer portrayed by Mr. Garrison, but voiced and animated similar to Suddam Hussein in the show’s early seasons. South Park also once portrayed the former Iraq president and dictator as Satan’s gay lover.

“Come on, Satan, you know you can’t resist this,” Trump said, pulling down the covers to expose himself.

“I can’t even see anything because it’s so small,” Satan said. He looked away in disgust.

Long-term South Park fans will note that this isn’t the first time the show has portrayed a world leader as Satan’s gay lover. The early seasons showed Satan in a loving relationship with Saddam Hussein, former president and dictator of Iraq.

The season 27 premiere, “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” also mocked Trump’s apparent tendency to sue anyone who criticizes him for massive sums of money.

In the premiere, Trump sued the town of South Park for $5 billion after they criticized his presidency. It was a clear reference to Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against Paramount in October 2024.

Much like Paramount, which controversially settled the suit for $16 million with Trump, the South Park residents settled with Trump for $3.5 million.

In reference to Trump’s claims that he’ll make CBS run pro-Trump ads for him, the settlement in South Park forced the town to make its own pro-Trump ads. The only ad the town could come up with featured full-frontal Trump nudity.

The new season of South Park was originally scheduled to start July 9, but was delayed two weeks due to complications from Paramount’s ongoing merger with Skydance.

“This merger is a s---show,” showrunners Matt Stone and Trey Parker reportedly said, “and it’s f---ing up South Park.”