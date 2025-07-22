Jon Stewart Tears Into Trump’s ‘Penis Insufficiency’ in Blistering Defense of Colbert

Jon Stewart tore into President Trump’s “penis insufficiency” in an impassioned defense of canceled TV host Stephen Colbert.

Colbert announced on Thursday that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been canceled by CBS and would end when this season finishes next year. The decision to cancel Colbert was just days after he criticized the network’s parent company for settling a court case with Trump which could have prevented its parent company Paramount Global being bought by billionaire David Ellison’s Skydance Media. The network said Colbert’s cancelation was not politically motivated and was a “purely financial decision.”

However, both Colbert and Stewart doubt this explanation. Paramount also produces Stewart’s The Daily Show, which the comedian told his audience as he started his monologue. Then he went on, “Stephen has been canceled for ‘purely financial reasons,’” grimacing as if he did not believe this assertion.

He then went for Trump’s throat after suggesting that the network was appeasing the president by axing an ultra-critical late-night figure. In reality, Colbert was canceled in a bid to get the company’s $8 billion merger with Skydance over the line, Stewart suggested.

“Or maybe the path of least resistance for your $8 billion merger was killing a show that you know rankled a fragile and vengeful president so insecure, suffering terribly from a case of chronic penis insufficiency..." he said as the audience erupted in laughter.

Colbert was often critical of Donald Trump on his show. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

“It’s a terrible disease. Truly, it’s a vicious disease,” he added.

He then said the $16 million settlement between CBS and Trump was an “extortion fee.” The settlement came after the president alleged that 60 Minutes had deceptively edited their 2024 interview with Kamala Harris.

Stewart then embarked on a second X-rated tirade when he brought up Trump’s lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch, the owner of the Wall Street Journal.

The president says he is suing the media mogul after the paper published a “bawdy” letter that Trump allegedly sent to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The letter featured a birthday message and a drawing of a naked woman, with “Donald” scribbled on it to look like pubic hair. Trump vehemently denies the story, but that didn’t stop Stewart.

Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in 2015. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

“Fox spends 24 hours a day blowing Trump, and it’s not enough,” he said, referencing the favorable coverage the president enjoys from Murdoch’s TV network Fox News.

“Imagine suing someone mid-blow. How could you? ‘Finish up down there, and I’ll see you in court!’”

Stewart said that “America’s institutions” are scared to fight Trump, to whom he gave a contemptuous new nickname.

“The answer is in the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America’s institutions at this very moment, institutions that have chosen not to fight the vengeful and vindictive actions of our pubic-hair-doodling commander-in-chief,” he said.

Colbert was told his show would be ending days after the host ripped into his network’s parent company, Paramount, for paying what he called a “big fat bribe” to Trump in a legal settlement.

As well as appearing on his own show, Stewart was part of Colbert’s, appearing but not speaking in the audience beside John Oliver in a pastiche of the infamous Coldplay kisscam. The Colbert cam also picked up “couples” Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen; Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers; and Christopher McDonald and Adam Sandler.

Paramount is facing calls to be investigated for its decision to cancel Colbert from Democratic politicians including Senator Elizabeth Warren and the Writers Guild of America.