Stephen Colbert did not hold back on Donald Trump in a searing monologue where he unearthed sordid rumors of the former president’s manhood.

While reveling in the latest Wall Street Journal bombshell regarding the Epstein files and Trump’s knowledge of the inclusion of his name, Colbert highlighted a list of apparent nicknames for the former president that he jokingly claimed were also in the files. One in particular, however, stood out: “Micropenis DJT.”

“But he [Trump] said he hardly knew the guy?!” Colbert joked on Wednesday.

“He’s in the files,” Colbert said with glee.

“You know how they say there’s no such thing as bad publicity?” Colbert added. “They’re not talking about that.”

Colbert continued, “And the president wasn’t alone. An official familiar with the documents said they contained hundreds of other names.”

Colbert then listed a bunch of names and nicknames that all referred to Trump. At the end of the list he threw in, “A mystery man known only as ‘Micropenis DJT’... could be anyone.”

The joke may be referencing Stormy Daniels’ 2018 memoir, where she wrote about her now-infamous affair with Donald Trump in 2006.

Daniels wrote that Trump has a “smaller than average” penis, but “not freakishly small.”

“He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels added. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool.” Daniels would later joke about this line in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Colbert has been taking aim at Trump since his show’s cancelation, refusing to budge on jokes about the president and his apparent Epstein connections.

Colbert wasn’t the only one to throw in a shot at Trump’s penis Wednesday.

The season 27 premiere of South Park repeatedly presented Trump as having a micropenis, both in animated and live-action form.

The premiere’s final scene was a mock ad for Trump, where a live-action Trump took off his clothes and passed out from exhaustion.