Bondi told Trump His Name Is in Epstein Files Multiple Times

President Donald Trump allegedly knows his name appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told the president that his name was in the documents at a White House meeting in May, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing senior administration officials.

It comes after Trump said last week that Bondi hadn’t told him that his name was in the files on the late convicted sex offender he once called a friend.

“Did [Bondi] tell you at all that your name appears in the files?” a reporter asked him.

“No, no. She’s given us just a very quick briefing,” he replied.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Wall Street Journal: “This is another fake news story.”

Cheung told the Daily Beast: “The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media, just like the Obama Russiagate scandal, which President Trump was right about.”