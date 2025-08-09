Emmy Winner Goes Off on ‘Loser’ Dean Cain for ICE Love-Fest
‘HAS/BEEN’
John Leguizamo is the latest celebrity to bash former Superman Dean Cain’s embrace of the Trump administration’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. “What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?” the Moulin Rouge! actor and Colombian immigrant said Friday on Instagram. “What a moron. Dean Cain: your pronouns are has/been.” On Thursday, comedian Margaret Cho similarly criticized Cain for encouraging Americans to work for the deportation agency and giddily telling Fox News that he was being sworn in as an “honorary” ICE agent. “Why would you join ICE and encourage people to join ICE when your ancestors were interned in World War II?” Cho asked the ”anti-woke" Hallmark Channel staple, who is half-Japanese. Cain said in a video earlier this week announcing his intentions: “For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it.”