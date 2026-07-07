Immortality-Obsessed Millionaire Reveals Incurable Disease Diagnosis

Bryan Johnson, the tech bro who is obsessed with becoming immortal, has revealed he has an incurable disease.

Johnson has spent millions of dollars on treatments designed to extend his life, including blood transfusions with his father Richard and his eldest son Talmage.

But now the 48-year-old biohacker has revealed that he has a rare incurable autoimmune disease where his “stomach is eating itself.”

In a post on X, Johnson said he has been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis (AIG), which he said affects only 2-5 percent of people.

Johnson has spent millions of dollars on treatments to slow down his biological aging process. Katriece Ray/Wikimedia Commons

He described the diagnosis as the latest chapter in a long-running health battle that began in childhood.

He said his early years were marked by a diet high in sugary cereals, soda, and fast food, before developing autoimmune thyroid disease in his early twenties and beginning daily hormone replacement therapy.

Despite treatment, he later experienced persistent fatigue, weight gain, depression, and chronically low iron stores. Routine blood tests appeared normal, but further testing showed long-term depletion of ferritin, suggesting his iron reserves were not being replenished.

A full medical workup, including colonoscopy and upper endoscopy, ruled out internal bleeding and cancer. However, blood work revealed elevated anti-parietal cell antibodies, a key marker of AIG.

The condition can cause irreversible damage, including nutritional deficiencies, anemia, and long-term cancer risk, and is typically managed rather than cured.

Johnson said he received his diagnosis in May, and he is unsure how long he has had the condition.

The billionaire wrote that he would “try and solve [the condition].”

But he said the outlook is grim. “When AIG is discovered today, standard medical care concedes defeat, stating that nothing can be done except managing the condition, no matter how awful or lethal the effects,” he wrote.

Although autoimmune gastritis cannot be cured, it can be managed through treatments such as vitamin B12 injections and intravenous iron therapy. Johnson said he recently received a “1,000 mg Monoferric iron infusion” as part of his care plan.

Bryan Johnson has built up a massive following as he documents his quest ‘not to die’. Instagram/BryanJohnson

He added that he will undergo regular monitoring of key biomarkers, including ferritin, iron levels, vitamin B12, and chromogranin A, as well as gastrin.

He added that his medical team also plans to carry out follow-up biopsies and consider experimental treatment approaches depending on how his condition develops over time.

Johnson’s controversial longevity program, known as “Project Blueprint,” has drawn widespread online attention since its launch in 2021 and was recently featured in the Netflix documentary Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.

The initiative is aimed at slowing the body’s aging process through an intensive medical and lifestyle regimen.

His routine reportedly includes strict dieting, daily exercise, and taking 54 pills each morning, along with regular plasma transfusions sourced from his teenage son.

He is said to spend around $2 million a year on treatments and monitoring in pursuit of extreme longevity.