Incredibly Rare Oscars Tie Stuns Multiple Winners

For just the seventh time in history, there was a tie at the Academy Awards.

In a stunning turn of events, the Best Live-Action Short category resulted in a tie. Comedian and Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani presented the award to both The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva.

“It’s a tie, I’m not joking. It’s actually a tie,” a shocked Nanjiani said after opening the winning envelope.

Sunday night’s tie is the first in over a decade. The last time an Oscar went to co-winners was in 2013, when Zero Dark Thirty and Skyfall both won for Best Sound Editing.