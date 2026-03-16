Celebrity

Incredibly Rare Oscars Tie Stuns Multiple Winners

IT'S... A TIE?

Congratulating both sets of winners, host Conan O’Brien joked, “You just ruined 22 million Oscar pools.”

Owen Mason-Hill
Owen Mason-Hill 

Editorial intern, Obsessed

For just the seventh time in history, there was a tie at the Academy Awards.

In a stunning turn of events, the Best Live-Action Short category resulted in a tie. Comedian and Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani presented the award to both The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva.

“It’s a tie, I’m not joking. It’s actually a tie,” a shocked Nanjiani said after opening the winning envelope.

Sunday night’s tie is the first in over a decade. The last time an Oscar went to co-winners was in 2013, when Zero Dark Thirty and Skyfall both won for Best Sound Editing.

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Owen Mason-Hill

Owen Mason-Hill

Editorial intern, Obsessed

owen.masonhill@thedailybeast.com

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