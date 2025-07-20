Indonesian Ferry Fire Sends 280 Panicked Passengers Into Sea

An Indonesian ferry burst into flames on Sunday, sending 280 screaming passengers into the sea as they waited for rescue in a chaotic scene captured in video clips shared online. The vessel, a KM Barcelona VA, was traveling between Talaud Islands and Manado off the coast of Indonesia when it ignited at noon, local outlets reported. At least one person has died as rescue efforts continue, but the cause of their death is unclear. In one clip shared to Facebook, passengers in life jackets can be heard screaming and praying as black smoke engulfs the vessel. The Manado Harbormaster and Port Authority Office (KSOP) told local outlets that they have sent three ships to evacuate the passengers. “There are KM Barcelona III, KM Venecian, and KM Cantika Lestari 9F,” a Manado KSOP officer told the outlet. Local fishing boats were also spotted assisting with rescue efforts by bringing passengers aboard, Indonesian outlet KOMPASTV reported. The cause of the fire and the identity of the ferry’s operator have not been identified.

Detik detik terbakarnya kapal km barcelona 5 dari talaud menuju manado depan pulau talise manado pic.twitter.com/zHCfndq1jS — Iqbal Madonsa (@MadonsaIqbal) July 20, 2025

