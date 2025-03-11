Celebrity

Jack Quaid Got Beat Up at a Basketball Game

BLACK AND BLUE

Promo tours are getting brutal.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

Jack Quaid at a game between the LA Clippers and the Sacramento Kings
Michael Owens/Getty Images
Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Actors’ Looks
Laura Wheatman Hill
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Gives Us Yet Another Full Frontal Scene
Emma Fraser
Reviews‘The Electric State’ Is Like Steven Spielberg Threw Up on Screen
Nick Schager
ReviewsI Watched Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Show and Now I Need a Lobotomy
Kevin Fallon
Industry News‘Get Rid of Her’: Why Jeff Bezos Ousted James Bond Producer
Eboni Boykin-Patterson